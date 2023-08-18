When you think of "date night," you likely think of your favorite place to grab a nice meal to share with that special someone. Whether you are going out on a first-date foray or an anniversary celebration, Ohio has plenty of unique restaurants to fit your needs.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best "date night" restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"When you think of the perfect date night, images of cozy corners, charming ambience, and easy conversation over plates of delicious food might come to mind. Then there are those fine-dining spots with crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus perfect for special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."

So which Ohio restaurant is the best option for date night?

Alfio's Buon Cibo

The ambiance at this Cincinnati restaurant is perfect for any date, whether it's your first meet-up with a potential love match or your latest outing with your longtime partner. Alfio's Buon Cibo is located at 2724 Erie Avenue in Cincinnati.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Italian food with an Argentinian twist — it's tough to imagine a more seductive combination. The menu at Alfio's Buon Cibo focuses on the flavors of Argentina's Italian-influenced foods, such as diner favorites short rib ravioli and goats' cheese cheesecake. The relaxed ambience and decor, all dark wood and low lighting, is equally romantic."

