Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of America's 'Most Outrageous' Hot Dogs

A restaurant in Ohio was recognized for serving one of the most "outrageous" hot dogs in the entire country thanks to its unique take on the American classic.

Yelp released its picks for the 11 of the "most outrageous" hot dogs for 2023, compiling a list of the most interesting, tasty and downright unique hot dogs around the country, with toppings ranging from bacon and grape jelly to fruity cereal and pierogies.

According to the list, the Ohio offering named one of the most "outrageous" hot dogs in the U.S. is the Hawaiian Dawg from Scooter's World Famous Dawg House outside of Cleveland. Think Hawaiian pizza but on a hot dog: A fried frank that comes in three sizes — short, long and the half-pound HomeWrecker — topped with grilled pineapple, mozzarella cheese, tomato and miracle whip. Other popular hot dog options include the fiery Extreme Dawg, with hot sauce and jalapeños, and the Cuban sandwich-inspired frank.

Here's what the site says:

"Pineapple on pizza may be controversial, but pineapple on a Hawaiian Dawg? There's no argument at the Dawg House. This Ohio institution has been creating island-inspired dogs since 2000. And fans who flock to this Lake Erie spot when it opens for summer can't get enough."

Scooter's World Famous Dawg House is located at 9600 Blackbrook Road in Mentor. Check out Yelp's full list to read up on the most "outrageous" hot dogs in the country.