Sexyy Red & Sukihana Take Over A Country Club In 'Hood Rats' Video
By Tony M. Centeno
August 18, 2023
Sexyy Red and Sukihana are turning heads everywhere they go for their latest collaboration.
On Wednesday, August 16, the rising stars released the official video for their new Tay Keith-produced song "Hood Rats." In the cinematic visuals the "Pound Town" rapper and the Miami native hit up a country club full of unsuspecting members who find out real quick how they get down. While they sip tea by the golf course, Big Red and Suki scope out some guys out on the green during the day. Once the sun goes down, the girls invite all of their ratchet friends to the club for a wild party.
The video shoot alone went viral before the video dropped. A few weeks ago, footage from the video's night scene hit social media. In it, you could see cameos from Saucy Santana and Summer Walker, who did splits and twerked on top of a car while surrounded by her friends. The video also features appearances from Webbie, Funny Marco and more.
"Hood Rats" comes a few months after Sexyy Red released her latest project Hood Hottest Princess. Her album features hits like "Pound Town 2" with Nicki Minaj and "SkeeYee," which has become another fan favorite. Since then, Sexyy Red has teamed up with several artists like MCVERTT, A$AP Ferg, DaBaby and more. She's also been spotted out at concerts with Travis Scott and Drake. The Canadian rapper recently recruited her to open up for him during his "It's All A Blur Tour."
Watch the official video for "Hood Rats" now.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE