Sexyy Red & Sukihana Take Over A Country Club In 'Hood Rats' Video

Sexyy Red and Sukihana are turning heads everywhere they go for their latest collaboration.



On Wednesday, August 16, the rising stars released the official video for their new Tay Keith-produced song "Hood Rats." In the cinematic visuals the "Pound Town" rapper and the Miami native hit up a country club full of unsuspecting members who find out real quick how they get down. While they sip tea by the golf course, Big Red and Suki scope out some guys out on the green during the day. Once the sun goes down, the girls invite all of their ratchet friends to the club for a wild party.