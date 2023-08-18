The 'Most Beautiful' Airbnb In Pennsylvania

You deserve a vacation! And what better place to kick your feet up, relax, and enjoy local culture than at the best, most beautiful Airbnb in the entire state! While there are many nice properties to choose from when planning a trip with family and friends, only one stands out as the best option around, and we're here to help make your search easier. Be it views, luxurious features, or location, something about this Airbnb has captured the attention of travelers across the country. This particular property is constantly praised for its "whimsical" artwork and color throughout. The windows bring in a lot of natural light in, and that is a huge selling point for potential visitors.

According to a list compiled by Architectural Digest, the best, most beautiful Airbnb in Pennsylvania is the Spacious East End Studio located in Pittsburgh. You can stay at this Airbnb for $85 per night.

Here's what Architectural Digest had to say about the best Airbnb rental in the entire state:

"Awash in orange, yellow, and jade-green hues, this second-floor studio is also flooded with natural light, in the heart of Pittsburgh’s East End. Eclectic artwork and contrasting fabric patterns show true whimsy."

For a continued list of the best, most beautiful Airbnbs in each state visit architecturaldigest.com.