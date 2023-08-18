When you think of "date night," you likely think of your favorite place to grab a nice meal to share with that special someone. Whether you are going out on a first-date foray or an anniversary celebration, Wisconsin has plenty of unique restaurants to fit your needs.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best "date night" restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"When you think of the perfect date night, images of cozy corners, charming ambience, and easy conversation over plates of delicious food might come to mind. Then there are those fine-dining spots with crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus perfect for special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."

So which Wisconsin restaurant is the best option for date night?

1919 Kitchen & Tap

The ambiance at this Green Bay gastropub is perfect for any date, whether it's your first meet-up with a potential love match or your latest outing with your longtime partner. 1919 Kitchen & Tap is located at 1265 Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"A blend of industrial chic, vintage charm, and romantic lighting, 1919 Kitchen & Tap is a fabulous choice if your idea of the perfect date night involves tasty food like beer cheese and pretzels, or chicken pot pie — plus sports (it's attached to Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers football team). Don't miss the highly recommended desserts."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best date night restaurants around the country.