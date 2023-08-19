News broke earlier this week that pop music legend Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting divorced.

The ex-couple began dating in 2016. They tied the knot in the summer of 2022, and their fairytale wedding included an at-home private ceremony in Los Angeles and cameos from close celebrity friends.

The breakup was reportedly due to ongoing explosive arguments for months, resulting in a "nuclear" argument in which Asghari confronted Spears, allegedly accusing her of cheating on him due to continuous rumors.

On Saturday, Asghari posted a poll on his Instagram story asking his followers to help him choose a paparazzi disguise.