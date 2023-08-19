Britney Spears Fans Aren't Happy About A Joke Sam Asghari Made Post-Divorce
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
August 19, 2023
News broke earlier this week that pop music legend Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting divorced.
The ex-couple began dating in 2016. They tied the knot in the summer of 2022, and their fairytale wedding included an at-home private ceremony in Los Angeles and cameos from close celebrity friends.
The breakup was reportedly due to ongoing explosive arguments for months, resulting in a "nuclear" argument in which Asghari confronted Spears, allegedly accusing her of cheating on him due to continuous rumors.
On Saturday, Asghari posted a poll on his Instagram story asking his followers to help him choose a paparazzi disguise.
Sam Asghari asks people to choose his paparazzi disguise amid divorce from Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/6IgH3t8ClR— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023
He presented three potential disguises to choose from.
Some fans took offense to the joke as it implies that Asghari is laughing about the increased fame he is experiencing because of his recent divorce.
Asghari released a statement on Thursday about his split from Spears. His words display a less playful tone than that of his latest story,
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”