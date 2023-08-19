Britney Spears Fans Aren't Happy About A Joke Sam Asghari Made Post-Divorce

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 19, 2023

29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles - Dinner and Show
Photo: Getty Images

News broke earlier this week that pop music legend Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting divorced.

The ex-couple began dating in 2016. They tied the knot in the summer of 2022, and their fairytale wedding included an at-home private ceremony in Los Angeles and cameos from close celebrity friends.

The breakup was reportedly due to ongoing explosive arguments for months, resulting in a "nuclear" argument in which Asghari confronted Spears, allegedly accusing her of cheating on him due to continuous rumors.

On Saturday, Asghari posted a poll on his Instagram story asking his followers to help him choose a paparazzi disguise.

He presented three potential disguises to choose from.

Some fans took offense to the joke as it implies that Asghari is laughing about the increased fame he is experiencing because of his recent divorce.

Asghari released a statement on Thursday about his split from Spears. His words display a less playful tone than that of his latest story,

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”
Britney Spears
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.