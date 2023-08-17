Sam Asghari Breaks Silence Amid News Of Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari released a statement after news broke that he and pop titan Britney Spears have split up and are heading for a divorce. He wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon (August 17):

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

The couple reportedly had a “nuclear” argument that led to their separation. TMZ reported on Wednesday (August 16) that Asghari and Spears apparently argued over a rumor (among other allegations of fights), and one unnamed source told the entertainment news hub that Asghari would likely file for divorce. He reportedly filed on Thursday. PEOPLE obtained documents following the divorce filing, and reported that Asghari apparently cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. They separated on July 28, according to the filing.

Spears shared one post since news of the couple’s split broke, though it didn’t reference reports of separation and a divorce. Instead, the singer posted a photo riding a horse on the beach. She wrote in her caption: “Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!”

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, began dating when they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021, following the end of her conservatorship battle. They got married in a private ceremony last summer.