Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Have Reportedly Split, Headed For Divorce

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have reportedly parted ways after a "nuclear" argument. A new report from TMZ claims that the couple had a major falling out after Sam confronted Britney over rumors that she was cheating on him. The sources told the outlet that Asghari has moved out of their house and is now living on his own. "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," one source added.

TMZ had previously reported that Asghari and Spears' relationship had been in "deep trouble" for months. Sources allege that Sam hadn't been sleeping at their house much and Britney even got physical with him during one of their "frequent screaming matches." The outlet also reported that Britney signed a prenup which will protect her assets if the couple does divorce but an insider added that Sam will likely get a check from Britney that "will settle things, at least financially."

Asghari has called out TMZ in the past for publishing concerning headlines about the pop icon and airing an unauthorized documentary about her life post-conservatorship. "And don't believe what you read online," he told fans on Instagram back in May. "Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbaits for you to click and for them to make money. And that time is over. We're not gonna allow that and that should stop. The gaslighting and all that sh—? Gotta stop."

Britney and Sam first started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of one of her music videos. They said "I Do" in a private ceremony in the summer of 2022.