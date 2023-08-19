Famous Pop Star Is One Of Addison Rae's Biggest Fans
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
August 19, 2023
TikToker-turned-recording artist Addison Rae finally dropped her EP AR! on Friday, and her big debut has already received major buzz.
The musical project features a track with pop trendsetter Charli XCX titled "2 Die 4" as well an updated version of an unreleased Lady Gaga demo called "Nothing On (But The Radio)."
However, before Addison Rae's new music was even released, one of the industry's biggest stars decided to show support to the up-and-coming singer. Kesha took to Twitter to express her excitement,
"New Addison Rae today you know I'll be dancing on the sidewalk to this"
Kesha wasn't alone with her thoughts as the Tweet received nearly 8,000 likes and 700 retweets. Not bad for a new musician!
AR! has also been receiving positive feedback from music critics and electropop fans.
The four-track EP includes the songs "I Got It Bad," "2 Die 4," "Nothing On (But The Radio)" and "It Could've Been U." Previously released single "Obsessed" is added as a bonus.
All are considered part of Addison Rae's "lost album" as they once belonged to now scrapped albums. A leak occurred last year in which several of these songs were unofficially released, yet still attracted encouraging reviews.