TikToker-turned-recording artist Addison Rae finally dropped her EP AR! on Friday, and her big debut has already received major buzz.

The musical project features a track with pop trendsetter Charli XCX titled "2 Die 4" as well an updated version of an unreleased Lady Gaga demo called "Nothing On (But The Radio)."

However, before Addison Rae's new music was even released, one of the industry's biggest stars decided to show support to the up-and-coming singer. Kesha took to Twitter to express her excitement,

"New Addison Rae today you know I'll be dancing on the sidewalk to this"