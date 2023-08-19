Taylor Swift is about to begin the international leg of her high-grossing 'Eras' tour, but first, she's taking a much-deserved break.

The "Cruel Summer" singer is enjoying some personal time to herself while also dedicating some days to those close to her.

Producer Jack Antonoff, Swift's frequent collaborator and good friend, is getting married, so, of course, she is going to be there to support him. On Friday, Antonoff held a rehearsal for his wedding to actress Margaret Qualley at a New Jersey restaurant and bar, the Black Whale, and Swift was reported to be in attendance.

The word spread on social media that Swift was spotted walking into the bar, which caused hundreds of locals to show up. The unexpected guests swarmed the establishment, chanting, "Taylor," repeatedly.

The fans' presence resulted in blocked roads, creating a safety hazard. As a result, police were prompted to show up in response to the situation, deescalating matters and directing traffic.

At one point, the eatery closed it balcony curtains, which received a negative reaction from a number of people in the crowd.

Antonoff's wedding is believed to take place on Saturday.

Perhaps this means that another unplanned Swiftie meet and greet is possible.