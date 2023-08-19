Former Pro Bowler Jimmy Graham Arrested, Suffered Medical Episode

By Jason Hall

August 19, 2023

New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Getty Images

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested in relation to an incident stemming from a medical episode, TMZ Sports reports.

Graham, 36, was charged with suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer. The tight end is reportedly suspected to have suffered a seizure and stayed overnight at a medical facility and underwent additional testing before returning to the team.

Graham is attempting to make an NFL comeback, signing with the Saints in July after missing the entire NFL season. The former Miami standout's greatest success came during his first stint in New Orleans after being selected by the franchise at No. 95 overall in the third-round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Graham was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2013 and a second-team All-Pro in 2011, having also made three of his five total Pro Bowl appearances during his tenure in New Orleans. The veteran tight end later played for the Seattle Seahawks (2015-17) -- which included being selected to the Pro Bowl two more times -- the Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and Chicago Bears (2020-21).

