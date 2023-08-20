Dog Eats Passport Days Before Couple's Wedding In Italy

A Boston man could missing his upcoming Italian wedding after his dog ate his passport just days prior to his departure.

Donato Frattaroli told WCVB that he and his fiancée found their 1-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever, Chickie, had chewed through multiple pages of his passport when they returned home several hours later. The couple is scheduled to fly to Italy on Friday (August 25) and their wedding is set for August 31.

Fortunately, state officials have been working with Frattaroli and his fiancée to figure out how the groom will be able make the international flight.

"I'm just a little stressed," Frattaroli told WCVB on Saturday (August 19). "Luckily, Congressman [Stephen] Lynch's office and Sen. [Ed] Markey's office have been super responsive. They've been in touch, at least with me and the State Department, to try to expedite things and get a new passport. Keep my fingers crossed and, hopefully, everything will work itself out."