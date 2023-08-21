Here's The Top Lake Destination In Washington

Taking a trip to a lake is one of the more peaceful getaways you can experience. From swimming and sunbathing to fishing and other aquatic adventures, there's no shortage of things to do nor scenic lakes to check out across America. That's not even touching on the gorgeous natural landscapes you get to see, ranging from majestic mountains and stunning waterfalls to the comforting embrace of a surrounding forest.

If you're thinking about visiting a lake sometime soon, Travel Pulse rounded up the best lake destination in every state. The list ranges from tucked-away bodies of water, under-the-radar spots, popular hangouts, and everything in between.

According to writers, Lake Washington is Washington state's best pick! This lake is has many biking trails, parks, attractions, bridges, and all kinds of other activities. Writers further explained what makes it amazing:

"Located in the heart of Seattle, Lake Washington is the perfect spot to go for scenic cherry blossom strolling in the spring, swimming in the summer or fishing year-round. The lake is also a favorite spot for boat-based tailgaters for the University of Washington Huskies, or as they like to call them in these parts, 'sailgaters.'"