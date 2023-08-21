South Carolina Town Named One Of America's 'Most Beautiful' Seaside Towns

South Carolina has a wide range of stunning natural views, from a popular beach spot named the coolest city in the state to some of the "prettiest" beach towns in the country. Now, another town in the Palmetto State is being praised as one of the most beautiful seaside towns in America.

Reader's Digest searched around the country for the most breathtaking seaside towns in the U.S, compiling a list of 13 of the most beautiful coastal destinations that run the gamut of a picturesque coastline in California to historic homes along the sunny beaches of New Jersey.

According to the list, Beaufort, found on Port Royal Island, is among America's most beautiful seaside towns. Here's what the site had to say:

"Located on the east coast of South Carolina, Beaufort is a small town with a rich history intertwined in the Old South's past. The streets are lined with antebellum and Civil War homes and stately oak trees draped in moss. Another favorite spot: the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park and the shop along Bay and Carteret streets. History buffs will appreciate the Beaufort History Museum. If you're able to visit, plan to stay in one of the romantic B&Bs or inns — the Rhett House Inn is a favorite. As the sun goes down, head to Saltus River Grill for waterfront views and Lowcountry specialties."

