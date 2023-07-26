South Carolina Locales Among The 'Prettiest Beach Towns' In The South

South Carolina is home to some of the most stunning beachfront towns in the country, from under-the-radar beaches to small towns perfect for a summer vacation. With so many beaches dotting the coast, there is no shortage of beautiful locales to relax and unwind in the sun.

Southern Living searched around the South to find the prettiest beach towns in the region, compiling a list of the most gorgeous spots in the Southern states. According to the site:

"Some of the most picturesque beaches are lesser-known hidden spots found throughout the country. Coastlines are waiting for exploration, from Atlantic beaches on the East Coast to gorgeous turquoise green waves of the Gulf Coast panhandle."

South Carolina managed to impress so much that the Palmetto State had two different towns make the list. Sullivan's Island and Fripp Island are both considered to be some of the prettiest beach towns in the region, and with gorgeous oceanfront views, impeccable vibes and wonderfully sandy beaches, it's easy to see why. Here's what the site had to say:

Sullivan's Island

"At the mouth of famed Charleston Harbor, this tiny, primarily residential community sits along 3.3 miles of Atlantic shoreline. Sullivan's Island is a quiet, Lowcountry jewel with stunning beach houses in gracious lines along protected beaches. This hidden gem is a thoughtful mix of preserved nature and modern-day adventure."

Fripp Island

"Only three and a half miles long and about a half-mile wide, Fripp Island is a sanctuary worth seeing. Located just 25 minutes from Beaufort, South Carolina, here you'll find the perfect place to put your towel down on laidback beaches, only leaving to visit a handful of restaurants or do something sporty like tennis, golf, or boating. You'll also find a popular trail maintained by the Audubon Club that not only gives great views of land and water wildlife, but of more than 175 bird species."

Read up on the prettiest beach towns in the South by checking out the full list at southernliving.com.