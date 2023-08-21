Love is in the air!

If you're in the process of planning your next date night, look no further than the best date night restaurant in the entire state. While many restaurants are known for their romantic atmosphere and amazing food and drink list to pair, there is one known for being the best around. Something about this restaurant is so special that couples across the state continue to return. Despite popular belief, you do not need a romantic date to plan a fun night out at this one-of-a-kind establishment! Nothing says you cannot enjoy a beautiful meal surrounded by an even more beautiful atmosphere with a friend, or even yourself! Regardless of what kind of date you're planning for date night, this is certainly the place to be.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best date night restaurant in Michigan is Wright & Company located in Detroit.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best date night restaurant in the entire state:

"What could be better than a table for two? A booth for two, that’s what – so you can huddle even closer together. Wright & Company’s warm, relaxed decor, with exposed brick, chandeliers, and curved leather booths, makes it the perfect place to enjoy a deliciously languid evening over sharing plates like pork belly sliders and blue crab udon."

For a continued list of the best date night restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.