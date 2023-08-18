Michigan Beach Among America's 10 Best Beaches To See The Sunset

Streaks of pink, purple, and orange are painted across the sky as the sun slowly sinks below sparkling waves signaling the stars, and we are lucky enough to witness the whole event. Nothing heals the soul quite like a beautiful sunset. There are many places scattered across the globe known for catching the best sunsets, and one of them happens to be right here in Michigan!

According to a list compiled by Hawaiian Islands, the best place to watch the sunset in Michigan is at Oval Beach located in Saugatuck. This beach ranked as the eighth best beach to watch the sunset from in America. Other beaches on the list include St. Pete Beach, Florida, Kamaole Beach, Hawaii, and Windansea Beach, California.

Here's what Hawaiian Islands had to say about compiling the data to discover the best beaches to watch the sunset from in the world:

"We considered 6,098 beaches from every continent except Antarctica. Using Tripadvisor, we analyzed reviews by tourists for the first 50 'Traveler’s Favorite' beaches in every country’s directory. Each beach was ranked according to what percentage of English-language reviews mentioned the word “sunrise” or “sunset” to create separate rankings for each. We set different thresholds of review counts when ranking beaches globally and per continent: Globally and in the United States (a minimum of 500 English language reviews), North America, Europe and Asia (250+), South America, Africa and Oceania (100+)."

For a continued list of the best beaches to watch the sunrise and sunset from around the globe visit hawaiianislands.com.