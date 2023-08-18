The 'Most Beautiful' Airbnb In Michigan

You deserve a vacation! And what better place to kick your feet up, relax, and enjoy local culture than at the best, most beautiful Airbnb in the entire state! While there are many nice properties to choose from when planning a trip with family and friends, only one stands out as the best option around, and we're here to help make your search easier. Be it views, luxurious features, or location, something about this Airbnb has captured the attention of travelers across the country. This particular property is constantly praised for its gloriously stained-glass windows, and exposed brick walls among other designs.

According to a list compiled by Architectural Digest, the best, most beautiful Airbnb in Michigan is the Old World Abode located in Detroit. You can book this Airbnb for $225 per night!

Here's what Architectural Digest had to say about the best Airbnb rental in the entire state:

"This Corktown two-bedroom pad is all about Old World Detroit, with blankets hung on a wooden ladder, stained-glass windows, and exposed-brick walls throughout. It’s also an ode to local artisans, including a wool blanket crafted from Michigan-sheep wool."

For a continued list of the best, most beautiful Airbnbs in each state visit architecturaldigest.com.