The One Restaurant You Need To Visit In Tennessee

Tennessee is home to an incredible selection of restaurants, and while there are plenty to add to your bucket list of eateries to try, there's one that was recognized as being the one restaurant in the state you simply have to visit.

The Daily Meal took a deep dive in rankings and reviews of top restaurants in each state, both casual and upscale, to see which eateries are a must-try for both locals and tourists. Additionally, the list factors in restaurants that are "emblematic of their state's history, culinary traditions and preferred cuisine."

According to the list, the one restaurant in Tennessee that all foodies and lovers of delicious meals need to visit at some point is Loveless Cafe. A Nashville institution for decades, this longtime favorite has incredible Southern-style cuisine and is even known for its famous biscuits.

Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100 in Nashville.