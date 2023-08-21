Video Shows Brawl In Stands During Broncos-49ers Preseason Game

No additional details -- including whether any arrests were made -- in relation to the incident were available to the public. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 21-20, with kicker Jake Moody hitting a 32-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Saturday's game marked the preseason debut of starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who injured his throwing elbow during the Niners' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in January. Purdy threw for 65 yards on 4 of 5 passing and recording eight rushing yards on one attempt.

Former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance threw for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 12 of 18 passing, while Sam Darnold, also a former No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2018, threw for 109 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 11 of 14 passing.