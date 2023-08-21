Video Shows Brawl In Stands During Broncos-49ers Preseason Game

By Jason Hall

August 21, 2023

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers
Photo: Getty Images

A video shared online shows a San Francisco 49ers fan knocking out another spectator during the team's preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium Saturday (August 19) night.

The clip, which was initially shared by X user Emiliano Murillo -- who said it was sent to him by his brother -- and reshared by Barstool Sports, shows a brawl involving several people escalate when a fan wearing a Jerry Rice jersey threw several punches onto another man. The fan in the jersey connected with several haymakers, which caused the other spectator to fall into a stadium seat and onto the ground.

(WARNING: The video below shows graphic violence).

No additional details -- including whether any arrests were made -- in relation to the incident were available to the public. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 21-20, with kicker Jake Moody hitting a 32-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Saturday's game marked the preseason debut of starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who injured his throwing elbow during the Niners' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in January. Purdy threw for 65 yards on 4 of 5 passing and recording eight rushing yards on one attempt.

Former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance threw for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 12 of 18 passing, while Sam Darnold, also a former No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2018, threw for 109 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 11 of 14 passing.

