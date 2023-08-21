Washington Restaurant Crowned Best Steakhouse In The State

Steakhouses are some of the most iconic types of restaurants to visit. Known for their outstanding service, comfortable atmosphere, and of course, the divine steak dinners, America is full of establishments dedicated to cooking the juiciest cuts of steak to perfection.

If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind steakhouse, Mashed revealed the best one in every state. The website states, "We researched to find the best steakhouse in each state in the country by sifting through reviews, accolades, and recommendations from various sources. It comes as no surprise that most of these steakhouses have only one location."

Churchill's Steakhouse was named Washington's top steakhouse! Here's why it was chosen:

"You're going to adore your dinner at Churchill's Steakhouse. Since they opened their doors in downtown Spokane, Washington, in 2007, they've been met with a flurry of positive reviews. No matter what you order — from the Braised Beef Tips with Mushroom Risotto to the Stuffed Free Range Chicken with Herbes de Provence — you won't be disappointed. Even though it's a bit hidden away in Spokane, Churchill's Steakhouse can get extremely busy so this is one place where reservations are highly recommended."