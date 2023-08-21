WATCH: 'Massive Boulder-Filled Mudslide' Traps Firefighters In California

San Bernardino County firefighters found themselves running for their lives in Forest Falls amid record-breaking weather patterns brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary as a "massive, boulder-filled" mudslide barreled toward them. According to KTLA, crews at Fire Station 99 heard a loud noise near the station and went to inspect the area. During their search, they came face to face with a giant mudslide that looked to be racing towards them. Video footage shows firefighters running for safety as the mudslide tears through the land with enough force to down trees, and other debris in its path.

The mudslide continued onto the road, blocking vehicles from passing and temporarily trapping the firefighters at the fire station.