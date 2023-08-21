WATCH: 'Massive Boulder-Filled Mudslide' Traps Firefighters In California

By Logan DeLoye

August 21, 2023

California Mudslides Damage Property After WildFires
Photo: Moment RF

San Bernardino County firefighters found themselves running for their lives in Forest Falls amid record-breaking weather patterns brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary as a "massive, boulder-filled" mudslide barreled toward them. According to KTLA, crews at Fire Station 99 heard a loud noise near the station and went to inspect the area. During their search, they came face to face with a giant mudslide that looked to be racing towards them. Video footage shows firefighters running for safety as the mudslide tears through the land with enough force to down trees, and other debris in its path.

The mudslide continued onto the road, blocking vehicles from passing and temporarily trapping the firefighters at the fire station.

Heavy rain and strong winds from Tropical Storm Hilary continue to batter Southern California, leaving many areas flooded, and residents without power. Hours before the storm arrived, the National Weather Service warned locals of the possibility of "life-threatening" flooding and "record-breaking rainfall," despite the storm being downgraded from a Category 4 hurricane to a tropical depression before hitting California. NBC News shared that Hilary is the first tropical storm to strike The Golden State since 1939.

No one was injured as a result Sunday afternoon's mudslide in Forest Falls. As of late Sunday night, the firefighters remained trapped and the road had not been cleared.

