1 Dead, 1 Injured After Explosion Levels NFL Player's House

One person has died and another was injured after a massive overnight explosion that resulted in "a total loss" of the North Carolina home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, the Tennessean reports.

The casualty was identified as Farley's father, Robert M. Farley, 61, according to Kent Green, Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell County. Farley was found dead at the scene in a back bedroom, according to Green.

Caleb Farley, 24, who was placed on the Titans' active/physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, was not at the home at the time of the explosion, a spokesperson for the team confirmed to the Tennessean on Tuesday (August 22).

“The 6,391 square foot home is a total loss,” Iredell County Emergency Management said in a news release sent to USA TODAY on Tuesday.