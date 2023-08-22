1 Dead, 1 Injured After Explosion Levels NFL Player's House
By Jason Hall
August 22, 2023
One person has died and another was injured after a massive overnight explosion that resulted in "a total loss" of the North Carolina home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, the Tennessean reports.
The casualty was identified as Farley's father, Robert M. Farley, 61, according to Kent Green, Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell County. Farley was found dead at the scene in a back bedroom, according to Green.
Caleb Farley, 24, who was placed on the Titans' active/physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, was not at the home at the time of the explosion, a spokesperson for the team confirmed to the Tennessean on Tuesday (August 22).
“The 6,391 square foot home is a total loss,” Iredell County Emergency Management said in a news release sent to USA TODAY on Tuesday.
BEFORE & AFTER: A Mooresville home collapsed around midnight. We’ve been on scene all morning working to learn what caused this home to collapse and if anyone was inside. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/1Ioqhoesbl— Almiya White (@AlmiyaWhiteTV) August 22, 2023
First responders received a report of an explosion and house collapse and arrived at the scene at around midnight local time. Farley purchased the four-bedroom, four-bathroom for $2.05 million in 2022, according to property records obtained by the Tennessean.
Farley was selected by the Titans at No. 22 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Virginia Tech standout appeared in nine games and made one start in 2022.