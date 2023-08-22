Ariana Grande revealed that she recently got a new tattoo that has a sentimental connection with one of her new projects.

In a recent interview with Allure, the Yours Truly musician shared that her "most recent" tattoo pays homage to the original Wizard of Oz book by featuring Glinda the Good Witch. Grande is set to star as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film and decided to honor her role by getting the character "from the original L. Frank Baum [Wizard of Oz] book" inked on the back of her right hand, per Page Six.

Grande is no stranger to tattoos, but while she normally gets her ideas inked right away, she waited a while to get this one until is felt right.

"When they come to me, I just get them. This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time," she said, adding, "I waited forever to fill up this hand. I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right."

The "Thank U, Next" singer has seemingly enjoyed her time filming the highly-anticipated musical adaptation, which is currently paused due to ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and has spent some quality time with cast mates like Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey. Earlier this summer, she revealed the sweet way her "Ozian family" celebrated her 30th birthday.