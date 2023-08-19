Ariana Grande Announces Live Performances For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 19, 2023
Ariana Grande has officially announced what she has in store for the 10th anniversary of her debut album Yours Truly. On Saturday, August 19th, the singer took to Instagram to share a video of a vintage television showing behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the album, footage from a live performance she teased earlier this month, and a "Celebration Progam" detailing everything she's planned for the momentous occasion.
Starting August 25th, Grande will be treating fans to a total of six live performances of songs from the album as well as two Q&As. Keep scrolling to see the full schedule:
Friday, August 25th (Thursday 9:00 P.M. PST)
- Deluxe digital release
- "Honeymoon Avenue" live performance
- "Daydreamin'" live performance
Saturday, August 26th:
- Q&A Part 1
- merch capsule
Sunday, August 27th:
- "Baby I" live performance
Monday, August 28th:
- Q&A Part 2
- Vinyl preorder
Tuesday, August 29th:
- "Tattooed Heart" live performance
- "Right There" live performance
Wednesday, August 30th:
- "The Way" live performances
- some behind the scenes stuff we found
In another post to her Instagram Story, Grande added that the "deluxe" digital release of the album includes versions of the songs from the live performances. "I can't wait for you to hear them," she wrote. "This was such a healing and special project to do. Love you guys so much and am so thankful for you."