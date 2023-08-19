Ariana Grande Announces Live Performances For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 19, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande has officially announced what she has in store for the 10th anniversary of her debut album Yours Truly. On Saturday, August 19th, the singer took to Instagram to share a video of a vintage television showing behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the album, footage from a live performance she teased earlier this month, and a "Celebration Progam" detailing everything she's planned for the momentous occasion.

Starting August 25th, Grande will be treating fans to a total of six live performances of songs from the album as well as two Q&As. Keep scrolling to see the full schedule:

Friday, August 25th (Thursday 9:00 P.M. PST)

  • Deluxe digital release
  • "Honeymoon Avenue" live performance
  • "Daydreamin'" live performance

Saturday, August 26th:

  • Q&A Part 1
  • merch capsule

Sunday, August 27th:

  • "Baby I" live performance

Monday, August 28th:

  • Q&A Part 2
  • Vinyl preorder

Tuesday, August 29th:

  • "Tattooed Heart" live performance
  • "Right There" live performance

Wednesday, August 30th:

  • "The Way" live performances
  • some behind the scenes stuff we found

In another post to her Instagram Story, Grande added that the "deluxe" digital release of the album includes versions of the songs from the live performances. "I can't wait for you to hear them," she wrote. "This was such a healing and special project to do. Love you guys so much and am so thankful for you."

Ariana Grande
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.