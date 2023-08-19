Ariana Grande has officially announced what she has in store for the 10th anniversary of her debut album Yours Truly. On Saturday, August 19th, the singer took to Instagram to share a video of a vintage television showing behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the album, footage from a live performance she teased earlier this month, and a "Celebration Progam" detailing everything she's planned for the momentous occasion.

Starting August 25th, Grande will be treating fans to a total of six live performances of songs from the album as well as two Q&As. Keep scrolling to see the full schedule: