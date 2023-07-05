Ariana Grande Reveals How 'WICKED' Cast Mates Celebrated Her 30th Birthday
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 5, 2023
Ariana Grande is sharing some more insight into her experience on the set of WICKED: PART 1. On Wednesday, July 5th, the singer, who will portray Glinda the Good in the 2024 movie musical, took to Instagram to share some sweet photos of her costars and the crew.
The photo dump included a video of Las Culturistas host and Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang, who will play Glinda and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo)'s classmate Pfannee. "The love of my life," Ariana wrote over the video on her Instagram Story and later posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt with Yang's face on it. She also shared photos of the team of people who help get her into costume on the set.
Ariana also revealed how her cast mates celebrated her 30th birthday which arrived on June 26th. "My Ozian family made me the sweetest video in the world," she revealed on her Instagram Story. "Thank you to the sweetest girls in the world for putting together." She went on to say, "This entire crew. It's too much. I cannot. I'm never leaving."
Since the movie started filming, Ariana has been very open about how much she's enjoying the experience. Last summer, the singer told fans that while working on WICKED she has "actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer."
WICKED Part 1 hits theaters on November 27th, 2024.