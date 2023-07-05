Ariana Grande Reveals How 'WICKED' Cast Mates Celebrated Her 30th Birthday

Ariana also revealed how her cast mates celebrated her 30th birthday which arrived on June 26th. "My Ozian family made me the sweetest video in the world," she revealed on her Instagram Story. "Thank you to the sweetest girls in the world for putting together." She went on to say, "This entire crew. It's too much. I cannot. I'm never leaving."

Since the movie started filming, Ariana has been very open about how much she's enjoying the experience. Last summer, the singer told fans that while working on WICKED she has "actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer."

WICKED Part 1 hits theaters on November 27th, 2024.