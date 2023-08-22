Arizona’s Only Airbnb Worth Splurging On During Your Next Trip

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 22, 2023

Architectural Digest recently unveiled a curated selection of the finest Airbnb accommodations in different states across the country. Whether one is in the mood for an urban retreat, a secluded countryside escape or a coastal paradise, the varied collection highlights an array of exceptional options to suit your every desire. A world of comfort, style and unparalleled hospitality awaits once an extraordinary stay at these trendsetting Airbnbs is booked.

Poet’s Studio in Tucson has been recognized as one of the best getaway homes during a visit.

AD reserved a few words of praise for the gorgeous setting,

“Dubbed a ‘poet’s studio,’ this charming mud-adobe-style home (one bedroom and bath each), built in the 1940s—in the Poets Corner neighborhood of Tucson—is a great place for creatives to hole up, with a plunge pool, courtyard, and beehive fireplace.”

As described by its host,

“The Poet's Studio is a peaceful retreat in the heart of Tucson. The studio shares the private, walled 1/3 acre lot, courtyard and pool with two other structures: a second studio (used by the owner as an office) and the original mud-adobe home built in the 1940s.
The studio is crafted in the classic Santa Fe style, built of sun-dried adobe with a corner beehive fireplace. You will have private views out both windows, with a mountain view to the north and a view overlooking the pool to the east. The unheated ‘Plunge Pool’ is just swimmable (4-1/2 feet deep) and reaches temperatures in the 80s during the summer.”

Does this sound like a dream stay? Reserve your dates now.

