Historic Mansion 'With Jail Attached' For Sale In Pennsylvania
By Logan DeLoye
August 22, 2023
The last thing one might expect when looking at the first couple of photos on this unique property's listing is for it to contain multiple, crumbling, old jail cells throughout. Zillow Gone Wild said it best: "you never know what's going on inside of a home," and that is certainly the case for this Bedford building.
According to the listing shared by Gary Green of Century 21, the property features five bedrooms, one bathroom, and an abundance of jail cells with makeshift sleeping areas, sinks, and toilets among other amenities with "endless possibilities." The 7,880-square-foot property (including each and every jail cell) can be yours for the price of $274, 900. It was built in 1895 and is listed as a "mansion" with a basement, seven fireplaces, and a large parking lot.
It’s been a while since we’ve had one of these but on today’s episode of You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home,...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Sunday, August 20, 2023
Here's what Green had to say about the property in the official listing:
"5 Bedroom Mansion with Jail attached! Very unique Building. Old Bedford Jail built in 1895 with 18 Jail Cells still in tack! Large corner lot with Parking lot. All Hand Made Brick Construction. 7 Fireplace all rebuilt and working by current owners. Possibilities are endless!!!!!Take a look!"
For more photos of the property visit century21.com.