Historic Mansion 'With Jail Attached' For Sale In Pennsylvania

The last thing one might expect when looking at the first couple of photos on this unique property's listing is for it to contain multiple, crumbling, old jail cells throughout. Zillow Gone Wild said it best: "you never know what's going on inside of a home," and that is certainly the case for this Bedford building.

According to the listing shared by Gary Green of Century 21, the property features five bedrooms, one bathroom, and an abundance of jail cells with makeshift sleeping areas, sinks, and toilets among other amenities with "endless possibilities." The 7,880-square-foot property (including each and every jail cell) can be yours for the price of $274, 900. It was built in 1895 and is listed as a "mansion" with a basement, seven fireplaces, and a large parking lot.