James Harden Gets Massive Fine For Daryl Morey Comments: Report

The National Basketball Associations is reportedly fining Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for comments calling team president Daryl Morey a "liar," sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday (August 22).

"The NBA is fining Sixers star James Harden $100,000 for his recent comments referring to franchise president Daryl Morey as a “liar,” sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Harden called Morey "a liar" following a report that trade talks centered around him had ended in a video shared online on August 14.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said during an Adidas media event in China over the weekend, which was re-shared by the Athletic's Shams Charania. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."