Jonas Brothers 'Choked Up' In Emotional Dedication To Fan's Late Daughter

There wasn't a dry eye in the house during an emotional performance at the Jonas Brothers The Tour stop in Toronto over the weekend when they dedicated one of their songs the late daughter of a concertgoer.

According to People, Joe Jonas noticed a fan in the Rogers Centre crowd on Saturday (August 19) holding up a sign asking the band to "Dedicate Little Bird for My Angel in Heaven." After bringing her closer to the stage, telling the crowd he got "choked up" reading the sign, he asked the fan, "What is your little bird's name?" The fan, Magda, then shared that her daughter's name is Valentina.

"This one's for Valentina, OK? She's here with us tonight, for sure," Joe said, giving the fan a hug.

The sweet moment was captured by another fan in the crowd and shared it on X (formerly Twitter).