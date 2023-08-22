Jonas Brothers 'Choked Up' In Emotional Dedication To Fan's Late Daughter
By Sarah Tate
August 22, 2023
There wasn't a dry eye in the house during an emotional performance at the Jonas Brothers The Tour stop in Toronto over the weekend when they dedicated one of their songs the late daughter of a concertgoer.
According to People, Joe Jonas noticed a fan in the Rogers Centre crowd on Saturday (August 19) holding up a sign asking the band to "Dedicate Little Bird for My Angel in Heaven." After bringing her closer to the stage, telling the crowd he got "choked up" reading the sign, he asked the fan, "What is your little bird's name?" The fan, Magda, then shared that her daughter's name is Valentina.
"This one's for Valentina, OK? She's here with us tonight, for sure," Joe said, giving the fan a hug.
The sweet moment was captured by another fan in the crowd and shared it on X (formerly Twitter).
HERE IS THE VIDEO OF JOE TALKING TO MAGDA, Valentina’s mom, the little bird that passed away. I cant breathe.. Joe needs to be protected at all cost. So much love for Magda 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bhCLWRUYaX— Jojo | (@withlovejohana) August 20, 2023
At one point, Kevin Jonas was seen wiping away tears as the band performed the song, likely moved even more by the dedication given that he also has a daughter named Valentina. She even recently told him that "Little Bird" is her favorite song off the trio's new album aptly titled The Album.
The emotional moment likely hit close to home for the band as each JoBro has children of his own. Kevin shares two daughters with wife Danielle Jonas, Joe has two daughters with wife Sophie Turner, and Nick Jonas has one daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra.