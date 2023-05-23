Joe Jonas 'Cried' After Nick Got 'The Voice' Coach Spot Instead Of Him

Joe Jonas has revealed a bit of sibling rivalry between him and his brother Nick Jonas. During an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, Joe revealed that he was devasted and jealous when he found out Nick had been chosen to be a judge on the singing competition series, The Voice.

The singer explained that he was at a Fleetwood Mac concert when he heard the news. "As they were playing "Landslide" I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice and I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to "Landslide," he shared per The Sun. "It was bittersweet. I'm super happy for him but I'm also bummed cause like 'I wanted that f—ing gig!'" Kevin Jonas also admitted to his own moments of jealousy when Nick and Joe were releasing solo albums. However, these bouts of complicated, but normal human emotions don't stop the brothers from rooting for each other. "We always say we want someone with the last name Jonas to win," they said.

The Jonas Brothers just released their long-awaited sixth studio album, The Album, earlier this month. With the longest song clocking in at just over 4 minutes, the new project offers fans an impressive sampler of the musical range of the musicians. You can hear the Jonas Brothers perform these new songs live on tour this summer. "The Tour," which kicks off at Yankee Stadium on August 12 will be one to remember. "We're treating this like the best tour we’ve ever done," Joe told AP News. "And I think, we intend to make it that experience for fans as well."