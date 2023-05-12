Jonas Brothers Drop 'The Album': 'We’re So Proud Of These Songs'

The Album is finally here! After announcing their long-awaited sixth studio album at the start of 2023, the Jonas Brothers returned with new music on Friday, May 12th. With the longest song clocking in at just over 4 minutes, The Album offers fans an impressive sampler of the musical range of the Jonas Brothers from funky grooves on "Miracle," "Summer Baby," and "Vacation Eyes," to acoustic ballads like "Little Bird."

In addition to previously released singles "Wings" and "Waffle House," the Jonas Brothers team up with Jon Bellion for the one feature on the album, "Walls." The collaboration was first announced in February. "[We’re] definitely going in a newer direction; we’ve been finding the right people to work with on a sound that feels age-appropriate for where we’re at now, like Jon Bellion for example,” Nick told Man About Town in October. “It’s cool because he’s on the same path as us.”