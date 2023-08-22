Lauryn Hill Announces 'Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill' 25th Anniversary Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
August 22, 2023
Ms. Lauryn Hill is returning to the stage for a new string of shows in celebration of her glorified debut album.
On Tuesday, August 22, the Grammy award-winning singer announced the plans for "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour." The global tour will feature Hill with her co-headliners The Fugees and Koffee on select dates. Ms. Hill will begin the tour at Mystic Lake in Minneapolis on September 8 and will travel to 17 cities around the world from New York City to Sydney, Australia before she wraps up the tour in Seattle, Wa. in November.
“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," Hill said about the album and its impact on the world. "I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”
Hill previously announced dates in Australia and also confirmed her attendance at the Global Citizen Festival next month. Now she's revealing even more dates to celebrate the powerful album's anniversary. The New Jersey native has been popping up at several major concerts this summer like Hip Hop 50 Live with Nas. She also reunited with The Fugees' Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel at The Roots Picnic. and performed at Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman Festival.
Citi cardmembers will be able to cop presale tickets beginning Wednesday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday, August 24 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. General ticket sales begin this Friday, August 25. See the full dates for the tour below.
Ms. Lauryn Hill's 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' 25th Anniversary Tour
Sept. 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake
Sept. 23 - New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival
Oct. 1 - Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival
Oct. 3 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)
Oct. 5 - Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)
Oct. 7 - Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival
Oct. 17 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)
Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)
Oct. 21 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)
Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)
Oct. 26 - Toronto, ON - Scotia (with Fugees)
Oct. 28 - Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)
Oct. 30 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)
Nov. 2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (with Fugees)
Nov. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)
Nov. 7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)
Nov. 9 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)