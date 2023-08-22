“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," Hill said about the album and its impact on the world. "I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”



Hill previously announced dates in Australia and also confirmed her attendance at the Global Citizen Festival next month. Now she's revealing even more dates to celebrate the powerful album's anniversary. The New Jersey native has been popping up at several major concerts this summer like Hip Hop 50 Live with Nas. She also reunited with The Fugees' Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel at The Roots Picnic. and performed at Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman Festival.



Citi cardmembers will be able to cop presale tickets beginning Wednesday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday, August 24 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. General ticket sales begin this Friday, August 25. See the full dates for the tour below.

