Run DMC, Nas, Lauryn Hill & More Honor Hip-Hop's 50th Birthday In The Bronx

The "Pillars of Hip-Hop" did not disappoint. Kurtis Blow kicked off the set with "If I Ruled The World" and "The Breaks" before Roxanne Shaunte came through with her hit "Roxanne's Revenge." Grandmaster Caz was next up. He brought the Cold Crush Brothers, Kool Moe Dee and Sha-Rock, the first female MC, with him. They performed their hits and also mixed it up by freestyling over JAY-Z and Kanye West's "Otis." Grandmaster Melle Mel and the original Sugar Hill Gang delivered a fresh rendition of "The Message" and "Rapper's Delight" as if they just dropped them. They couldn't leave the stage without shouting out the OG Sylvia Robinson.





