Architectural Digest recently unveiled a curated selection of the finest Airbnb accommodations in different states across the country. Whether one is in the mood for an urban retreat, a secluded countryside escape or a coastal paradise, the varied collection highlights an array of exceptional options to suit your every desire. A world of comfort, style and unparalleled hospitality awaits once an extraordinary stay at these trendsetting Airbnbs is booked.

The Bali-Inspired Retreat in Canones has been recognized as one of the best getaway homes during a visit.

AD reserved a few words of praise for the gorgeous setting of the Bali-Inspired Retreat,

“This Bali-inspired, two-story abode has creative details to make your desert stay one to remember. The home has one bedroom, a deck, a patio with a hammock, a fire pit, and gorgeous views as far as the eye can see.”

As described by its host,

“The Tea Home at THE LAND (formerly called Bali Home) is a two-story home nestled amongst the trees with views of the arroyo.

Your window views will always be green. This adobe home is sunlit and designed to always be at the right temperature

In the summer, open up all the windows and sliding terrace doors for a breezy airy home. In the winter the home is equipped with full heating throughout ensuring a cozy nest. Very fast internet for working ease. Cross country hiking at your doorstep.

Light-filled, the downstairs area hosts a living room with a fold-out couch, a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, an elegant full bathroom, an office space, and a surrounding terrace. The upstairs area has a queen-size bed, an indoor reading nook, and a small outdoor reading balcony.

This home inspires us to dream of Tea, the ancient and beautiful places it comes from, and the way it connects people in conversation and thought. The Tea Home is perfect for creative exploration, a family holiday or a moment to rest and read. The wrap-around terrace is ideal for lounging in the hammock or enjoying a meal on the terrace.

Comfort, ease of living, and connection to nature are pillars in our regenerative boutique living model.”

Does this sound like a dream stay? Reserve your dates now.