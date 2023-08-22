America is a vast and beautiful country and as such has many different environments stretching across the country, from rocky mountains reaching high in the sky and fields swaying in the breeze and stretching endless distances to breathtakingly beautiful beaches lining the coast. The U.S. also houses thousands of lakes that provide a great way to cool down in the sun or serve as a much-needed waterfront destination for anyone living in landlocked states.

Travel Pulse searched around the country to find the best lake destination in each state that "serve as both a base for water-based recreation and a place to get away from it all."

While Ohio has plenty of beautiful lake towns that are worth a visit, the best lake destination in the Buckeye State is Lake Erie. Here's what the site had to say:

"Ohio owns more Lake Erie shoreline than any other state by far, and as a result, is full of grand things to do on this Great Lake. From the waterside bars of the Flats in Cleveland to the beach at Cedar Point and all the way up to party-hardy Put-in-Bay — located on an island in the middle of the lake — if you're by Lake Erie in Ohio, you're going to have a tremendous time."

Check out Travel Pulse's full list to read up on the best lake destination in each state.