The Best Lake Destination In Wisconsin

By Sarah Tate

August 22, 2023

Photo: gmc3101/iStock/Getty Images

America is a vast and beautiful country and as such has many different environments stretching across the country, from rocky mountains reaching high in the sky and fields swaying in the breeze and stretching endless distances to breathtakingly beautiful beaches lining the coast. The U.S. also houses thousands of lakes that provide a great way to cool down in the sun or serve as a much-needed waterfront destination for anyone living in landlocked states.

Travel Pulse searched around the country to find the best lake destination in each state that "serve as both a base for water-based recreation and a place to get away from it all."

While Wisconsin has plenty of beautiful lake towns that are worth a visit, the best lake destination in the Badger State is Lake Geneva. Here's what the site had to say:

"One of the Midwest's most popular family getaways, Lake Geneva is a classic lake resort located a short drive from both Chicago and Milwaukee. Once you've fully explored the lake, head onto dry land to pamper yourself at one of the lake's many spas or take a long scenic stroll along the acclaimed shore path, where you can walk past mansions and quiet corners of lapping water."

Check out Travel Pulse's full list to read up on the best lake destination in each state.

