Britney Spears uploaded a clip of her new family member to Instagram on Wednesday, and she's as cute and as cuddly as can be!

That's right — the pop icon has adopted a new pup named Snow, who she posted a video of cuddling with her and exploring her new home. A caption accompanied the post stating, "Introducing Snow … the new [edition] to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ !!!"

Spears, 41, is in the midst of a divorce from ex-partner Sam Asghari, 29. The couple shared five dogs together during the course of their relationship. According to sources, they have reached a formal agreement on who is able to keep each dog.

Asghari now is the full-time their Doberman, Porsha. The smart pup was initially a gift to Spears from Asghari for protection in 2021.

The other four furry friends remain in possession of Spears. They include Sawyer, an Australian Shepherd, Hannah, a Yorkie and two of their small dogs.

It was reported that both parties are content with the outcome of the agreement.

Spears and Asghari were married for 14 months before news of their separation was revealed in August.