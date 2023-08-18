P!NK Changes Lyrics During Show To Support Britney Spears Amid Divorce

When the song was first released in 2001 on her album Missaundaztood, fans believed it was a diss to the pop icon. However, P!nk set the record straight earlier this year during an interview with People. "People think I was picking on Britney on 'Don’t Let Me Get Me,' but I've always felt like a big sister to her," Pink told the outlet. "I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world."

P!nk's support came amid news that Britney Spears is getting a divorce from her husband of 14 months Sam Asghari. Up until yesterday evening (August 17th), the story was just media reports from sources close to the couple. Then, Asghari himself sent out a statement on social media confirming the news. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”