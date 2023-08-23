Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Sam Williams Arrested

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested Sunday (August 20) night, the Frisco Police Department confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Wednesday (August 23).

Williams, 24, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the amount of less than one gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to the department. The second-year defensive end's arrest came one day after he appeared in the Cowboys' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday (August 19).

Williams participated in the team's practice on Tuesday (August 22), according to the Dallas Morning News. The 24-year-old was previously charged with misdemeanor driving in an arrest warrant issued on January 10 stemming from a car crash that took place in December 2022.

Williams surrendered for booking and was released on a $5,000 bond on January 17, one day after the Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFC Wild Card round playoff matchup.

Williams was selected by Dallas at No. 56 overall in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Ole Miss standout recorded 22 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, nine QB hits, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and one pass deflection while appearing in 15 games as a rookie.