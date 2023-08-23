Major Decision On 49ers QB Competition Revealed

The San Francisco 49ers will reportedly name Sam Darnold as the second string quarterback behind Brock Purdy for the start of the 2023 NFL season, dropping former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to third string, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (August 23).

"The #49ers are naming Sam Darnold their No. 2 quarterback and the team is exploring options with Trey Lance, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Darnold will back up Brock Purdy, while the future of Lance — the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 — is unclear," Pelissero wrote on his X account. "Trey Lance has had a good camp and preseason, showing growth in his game. But Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold are atop the depth chat for a #49ers team that should be a contender, and trading Lance is one possible solution."