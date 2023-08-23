America is a vast and beautiful country and as such has many different environments stretching across the country, from rocky mountains reaching high in the sky and fields swaying in the breeze and stretching endless distances to breathtakingly beautiful beaches lining the coast. The U.S. also houses thousands of lakes that provide a great way to cool down in the sun or serve as a much-needed waterfront destination for anyone living in landlocked states.

Travel Pulse searched around the country to find the best lake destination in each state that "serve as both a base for water-based recreation and a place to get away from it all."

While North Carolina has plenty of beautiful lake towns that are worth a visit, the best lake destination in the Tar Heel State is Lake Norman, with plenty of shoreline and surface along the water for fun recreational activities like boating and fishing. Here's what the site had to say:

"Less than an hour from Charlotte, Lake Norman is a dream come true for lake lovers. You won't find any horsepower restrictions in place at the lake, so you will find kayaks and SUPs sharing the gorgeous water with boats and pontoons. Off the water, Mooresville his home to several great restaurants & bars perfect for relaxing after a day on the water."

Check out Travel Pulse's full list to read up on the best lake destination in each state.