You may have read up on the most beautiful lake in North Carolina, but do you know where you can find the best lake town in the Tar Heel State?

Far & Wide searched around the U.S. looking at the vast number of lakes surrounded by small towns dotting the expanse of the country, compiling a list of the best lake town in each state. According to the site:

"With thousands of lakes of all sizes, the United States is one of the greatest lake-town destinations in the whole world. And the best part is that every single state has gorgeous lakes that you can enjoy, so you don't have to go too far to have a fluvial adventure."

So which North Carolina destination was named the best lake town in the entire state?

White Lake

Located in southeast North Carolina's Bladen County, this town of around 1,000 offers white sandy beaches without the trek to the coast. The town was also named one of the 15 best lake towns in America.

Here's what the site had to say:

"White Lake is unique in that its sandy bottom is white. The lake resort town keeps visitors coming back with its extreme water sports, like wakeboarding, water skiing and jet skiing."

Check out Far & Wide's full list to read more about the best lake towns in the country.