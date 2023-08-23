America is a vast and beautiful country and as such has many different environments stretching across the country, from rocky mountains reaching high in the sky and fields swaying in the breeze and stretching endless distances to breathtakingly beautiful beaches lining the coast. The U.S. also houses thousands of lakes that provide a great way to cool down in the sun or serve as a much-needed waterfront destination for anyone living in landlocked states.

Travel Pulse searched around the country to find the best lake destination in each state that "serve as both a base for water-based recreation and a place to get away from it all."

While South Carolina has plenty of beautiful lake towns that are worth a visit, the best lake destination in the Palmetto State is Lake Keowee, with plenty of shoreline and surface along the water for fun recreational activities like boating and fishing. Here's what the site had to say:

"Tucked away in the northwest uplands of the state, Lake Keowee is a meandering, manmade lake home to quiet coves and endless recreational opportunities. The lake is known all over the region for its atmospheric mountain setting that serves to make every trip here extra special."

Check out Travel Pulse's full list to read up on the best lake destination in each state.