The Best Mom & Pop Restaurant In California

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mom and pop restaurant in California is Las Cuatro Milpas located in San Diego.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the entire state:

"San Diego heaves with top-rated, mom-and-pop Mexican spots, but this one still stands out above the rest. You can expect a line outside Las Cuatro Milpas, in the city's traditional Mexican-American Barrio Logan neighborhood, but the food is well worth the wait. Feast on shredded chicken tacos, burritos, or delectable pork tamales. The white menudo soup is a hit too."

