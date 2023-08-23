The Best Mom & Pop Restaurant In Michigan

If you've been craving delicious, homestyle cooking, but don't feel like putting multiple hours into crafting a meal, look no further than the best mom and pop restaurant around! This special restaurant is known for its "old-fashioned" hospitality, timeless atmosphere, and delectable cuisine among other stand-out qualities. While many of these charming eateries exist throughout America, only one in each state is known for being the absolute best. Wether it be the staff, food, or location; something about this mom and pop restaurant keeps customers coming back for more, and we're going to tell you why!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mom and pop restaurant in Michigan is The Jamaican Pot located in Detroit.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the entire state:

"Detroit was once (perhaps unfairly) dubbed a 'food desert', but it's far from that now, with swish spots selling small plates joining long-standing (or new) mom-and-pop stops. Among them is The Jamaican Pot, opened by a husband and wife team Rose Forrest – aka Mama Rose – and Bruce Cunningham in 2014. They're loved for their boneless jerk chicken, curry goat, and red snapper dishes, and they've now got a second location."

