You deserve to treat yourself to a great meal! Sometimes, it's nice to get out of the house and enjoy food you might not prepare at home often. Steakhouses of varying star standards are scattered across the state, offering guests diverse steak dishes paired with baked potato, fries, salad, vegetables, and more! Some even prefer to wash their steak and sides down with a glass of red wine or whiskey. These locations will also allow you to choose wether you want your steak served rare, medium rare, medium, medium well, or well done depending on which temperature you prefer it to be cooked at. While there are many restaurants to choose from when craving an extravagant steak dinner, there is one location in each state known for serving up the best steak around.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best steakhouse in Michigan is Bowdie's Chophouse with locations scattered across the state.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

"Bowdie's Chophouse has three locations in Michigan and all three are fully capable of knocking your socks off. Another new kid on the block, the first restaurant was launched in 2014. It didn't take long before people from all across the state were stopping by to taste the food at this outstanding steakhouse. While a lot of goodies on the menu may catch your eye, the filet mignon is undoubtedly the most popular dinner option."

