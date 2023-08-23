Every state has its culinary secrets, and New Mexico is no exception. Behind trendy, go-to spots and Instagrammable dining locations lie the hidden gems known as the state's best cult-favorite restaurants.

These iconic and enigmatic dining establishments transcend the ordinary, drawing in a dedicated following of foodies who are searching for much more than just a yummy meal. As a matter of fact, such culinary sanctuaries sprinkle layers upon layers of flavors and experiences that leave guests full yet wanting seconds.

LoveFood.com determined the best cult-favorite restaurant in each state based on their team's firsthand experiences, honest user reviews and awards and accolades:

"Every state has its legendary restaurants. These are the places with fiercely loyal followings – be that due to awards and accolades or word of mouth – that you simply shouldn’t miss out on visiting. From historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies, we've found the best cult-favorite restaurant in every state and DC."

El Paisa Taqueria in Albuquerque is included in the list for the following reasons:

"Decidedly no-frills, this hole-in-the-wall taco joint has earned a devout following thanks to its amazingly cheap, amazingly delicious tacos, burritos, gorditas, and the weekend special of menudo (tripe soup). The casual service and busy, unpretentious atmosphere makes it feel like some place you’ve just stumbled across – but don’t be fooled. It's wildly popular, and folks consistently rate it as serving the best tacos in town."