California Eatery Named 'Most Legendary' Restaurant In The Entire State

How does a restaurant reach "legendary" status?

Perhaps, it's years and years of exceptional service and cuisine that patrons can't help but to rave about. "Cult favorite" eateries are built upon their menu. If the food offered at the establishment is of higher quality than all surrounding locations, a following of loyal customers will come back time and time again for the same delicious meals. It's kind of like the saying "if it's not broke, don't fix it." While there are many new restaurants to try, why abandon something you can count on like the most legendary restaurant in California?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most legendary restaurant in all of California is The French Laundry located in Yountville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most legendary restaurant in the entire state:

"Having changed the game of modern American fine dining back in the 1990s, people still talk about The French Laundry in hushed, admiring tones. It offers two tasting menus a night, based on the fresh ingredients available, and has twice been named the best restaurant in the world. Reservations are hard to come by for this totally unique experience, and the price point is hefty, but those lucky enough to dine here agree that it’s worth it."

