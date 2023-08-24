Cardinals Trade Former First-Round Pick Isaiah Simmons: Report
By Jason Hall
August 24, 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly traded former linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a source with knowledge of the move confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Thursday (August 24) morning.
Schefter cited Simmons, a former No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, being in the last year of his rookie contract as a contributing factor in the team's willingness to make a trade.
"The Cardinals declined Simmons’ fifth-year option this offseason, meaning he’s scheduled to be a free agent next offseason. Simmons will get to see his former team in Week 2 when the Giants play the Cardinals in Arizona," Schefter posted on his X account.
Simmons appeared in all 17 games and made 13 starts for the Cardinals, recording 99 tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss, four QB hits, two interceptions, seven passes deflected, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2022. The former Clemson standout was selected at No. 8 overall after a decorated collegiate career that included being selected as a unanimous All-American, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the Butkus Award winner and a first-team All-ACC linebacker in 2019, as well as contributing to the Tigers' 2018 College Football Playoff national championship team.