Cardinals Trade Former First-Round Pick Isaiah Simmons: Report

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly traded former linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a source with knowledge of the move confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Thursday (August 24) morning.

Schefter cited Simmons, a former No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, being in the last year of his rookie contract as a contributing factor in the team's willingness to make a trade.

"The Cardinals declined Simmons’ fifth-year option this offseason, meaning he’s scheduled to be a free agent next offseason. Simmons will get to see his former team in Week 2 when the Giants play the Cardinals in Arizona," Schefter posted on his X account.